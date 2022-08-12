Community Fun & Wellness Festival comes back to Huntsville for second year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -National Health Center Week is being celebrated with the second Community Fun & Wellness Festival in Huntsville.

The festival hosted by HAPPI Health, Thrive Alabama and Central North Alabama Health Services, Inc., celebrates the accomplishments of community health centers while raising awareness of services available at their clinics.

The event will be held on August 13 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Richard Shower’s Recreational Center, 4600 Blue Spring Road NW.

The free festival will include activities such as a petting zoo, giveaways, health screening, food trucks, a splash pad and free snow cones for the first 100 attendees.

COVID-19 vaccinations will be administered on-site for people 12 years old and older. To receive a vaccination you must first register.

Community health centers are non-profit clinics that provide inclusive affordable primary care to everyone regardless of income or insurance status.

Services offered at these health centers (which may vary by health center) include integrated dental care, medical care, behavioral health, STI/STD services. chiropractic care, pharmacy services and support services like prescription assistance and insurance enrollment assistance.

