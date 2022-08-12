Airplane makes emergency landing at Huntsville International Airport

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A small twin-engine airplane was forced to make an emergency landing at the Huntsville International Airport Friday morning.

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), anyone that was on the plane at the time of the crash was able to make it out safely.

According to a spokesperson at the Huntsville International Airport, a small twin-engine Beechcraft plane had to make an emergency landing due to inoperable landing gear on the aircraft.

The airport’s spokesperson originally described the aircraft as a cargo plane but later described it as a twin-engine Beechcraft.

The airport’s spokesperson also said that there were two people on the plane, and both are safe. The runway is closed while crews work to remove the plane from the runway.

The Huntsville Police Department says that it is assisting the airport police with an emergency landing.

