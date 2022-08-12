Alabama sends support to Kentucky following deadly floods

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey announced that Alabama has sent support to Kentucky to help with their flood recovery efforts.

The governor said the aid is coming through the Alabama Emergency Management Agency (AEMA) after Kentucky needed a logistics section chief.

The logistics section chief is already supporting recovery operations in Kentucky, but if there became an immediate need in Alabama, this person would return.

The governor also shared the following comment:

“Alabama stands ready to continue supporting our friends in Kentucky, and I am pleased that the Alabama Emergency Management Agency is able to lend a helping hand at this time. We are certainly no strangers to natural disasters, so, our folks are well-equipped and experienced, and I know they will be able to help Kentucky, even in the smallest ways. We remain ready to offer additional support, if needed.” – Governor Kay Ivey

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.