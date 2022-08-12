Deals
6 fire crew members in 1 department expecting children this year

Six McPherson Fire Department crew members are expecting children by the end of the year.
Six McPherson Fire Department crew members are expecting children by the end of the year.(McPherson Fire Department)
By KWCH Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – Six crew members at a fire department in Kansas are expecting children by the end of the year.

According to KWCH, the McPherson Fire Department posted a photo on Facebook of the firefighters’ wives showing off their baby bumps while wearing their husbands’ gear.

The first of the six babies is due Sept. 27, with one other due in October, two in November and two in December.

“The joy of welcoming a baby has multiplied by six,” the fire department said in the social media post. “We feel blessed.”

The joy of welcoming a baby has multiplied by six at McPherson Fire Department! We feel blessed to announce that we...

Posted by McPherson Fire Department on Thursday, August 11, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

