10 million Americans still waiting on tax refunds
By Matthew King and Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Over 10 million Americans are still waiting for the Internal Revenue Service to issue their 2021 tax refund. Of these, close to two million returns have a clerical error or need special handling with over eight million people filed paper returns.

Investment Advisor Dale Hubbert said the paper return system is inefficient and paper claims should take around six months to complete.

“It definitely is inefficient, or appears to be inefficient,” Hubbert said. “Especially on the paper side.”

The IRS cites staffing issues as the reason for the delays in paper returns which stemmed from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The IRS asks for returns to be made electronically to move along quicker but everyone is not able to do this. Hubbert is one of those people who had to file a paper return after his mother passed away.

“My mom passed away in 2021 and I was required to file a paper return for 2021 and for 2020,” Hubbert said. “I still haven’t gotten a refund for either. It just delays the process if it’s a paper return because their system is meant to be electronic.”

Washington lawmakers are hoping for a bill to pass in the House which would give the IRS $80,000,000. Hubbert believes the funding should help efficiency.

“The idea of being more efficient from a paper standpoint would be great,” Hubbert said. “If it takes additional people to be able to process the paper returns, that would be a good thing.”

The IRS wants you to check your information thoroughly before sending it since one million of the returns require corrections, including spelling errors or other clerical details.

If you are experiencing a refund delay, the IRS has resources on its website.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

