HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On August 5, the Huntsville Beautification Board and City Council held the first Beautification Awards ceremony since 2019.

The ceremony was held at Oakwood University’s Community Health Action Center and area businesses and landscapers were recognized for outstanding efforts to keep properties clean, visually pleasing and well-maintained.

“The Beautification program elevates pride of place in our community,” Mayor Tommy Battle said. “When I see the list of award winners, I know each location is carefully attended by people who believe in bringing joy to others. I am grateful to the Beautification Board for recognizing these ongoing efforts to make Huntsville a very special place.

Out of more than 500 properties, the Beautification Board gave awards to 386 properties. The Mayor’s Award was awarded to Oakwood University after earning a perfect score from three judges.

Winners announced for Huntsville Beautification Awards (H-AL)

Additional awards were presented to:

District 1 - Blue Spring Church of Christ

District 2 - Walton’s Mountain

District 3 - Office Park South

District 4 - Dr. John Barnes

District 5 - Villas at Research Park

Beautification Board Special Recognition - Dick Christiansen

Green Team Volunteer Recognition - Erick Wade

Beautification Board President Joy Parker was recognized by the Green Team with a special recognition award from the City of Huntsville for her years of leadership on the board.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.