Two people detained, body found on scene of missing woman search in Trinity
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people have been detained on the scene of a 24-acre search in Trinity for a missing 25-year-old woman.
Deputies were seen detaining the person near the designated search area for Taylor Haynes. A missing person report was filed in Decatur for Haynes on July 8.
At 1:40 p.m., investigators located a female body in the search area.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says that the investigation is ongoing but it has two people detained at this time.
See the original post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office below:
