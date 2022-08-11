Two people detained, body found on scene of missing woman search in Trinity

TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people have been detained on the scene of a 24-acre search in Trinity for a missing 25-year-old woman.

Deputies were seen detaining the person near the designated search area for Taylor Haynes. A missing person report was filed in Decatur for Haynes on July 8.

At 1:40 p.m., investigators located a female body in the search area.

Investigators have located the body of a deceased female while searching a 25 acre wooded area in Trinity. pic.twitter.com/Ac3JMHp4MX — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (Alabama) (@morgan_sheriff) August 11, 2022

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says that the investigation is ongoing but it has two people detained at this time.

See the original post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office below:

