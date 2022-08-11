Deals
Two arrested in Limestone Co. for possession of 62.8 grams of drugs

Ashley Kay Fadell, 33 (left) | David Eugene Johnson, 55 (right)
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday Limestone County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Garrett Road off Highway 31.

David Eugene Johnson, 55, who has warrants, was stopped by Deputies and was seen passing narcotics to the passenger, Ashley Kay Fadell, 33.

Fadell was then seen sticking the narcotics between the passenger seat and the console.

Sergeant Richard Clanton located two meth pipes, a digital scale with meth residue on it, 45.9 grams of Methamphetamine, 8.9 grams of Fentanyl, 5 Opana ER pills and 8 grams of Marijuana.

Two arrested in Limestone Co. for possession of 62.8 grams of drugs(LCSO)

Johnson was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana 2nd degree, possession of controlled substance, two counts of drug trafficking and bond revocation warrant for criminal possession of a forged instrument 3rd degree.

Fadell was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana 2nd degree, possession of controlled substance and two counts of drug trafficking.

Johnson and Fadell are being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $24,500 bond each.

