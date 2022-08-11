Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Huntsville Culinary Month

Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Rain Timeline
Rain Timeline(Waff 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Very muggy yet again this afternoon with temperatures expected below average. Expect the upper 80s or slightly cooler for areas with rain.

Showers and storm chances will continue into the evening hours and keep us humid and mild overnight. Changes move in for Friday and the weekend with more comfortable conditions.

North winds and lower humidity will settle over N. Alabama for your Saturday and Sunday with the return to normal moving back in next week.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is searching for Fearn due to his possible connection to a...
Suspect identified in Lincoln Co. shooting
Pack of dogs killing animals
Lauderdale County dogs spotted killing area farm animals
Joe Cephus Campbell
Owner of Joe’s Pawn Shop facing federal charges
UAH Alert warns people to evacuate and stay away from the Material Science Building.
UAH Materials Science, Optics Buildings briefly evacuated following chemical spill
A team of doctors at Children's Primary Hospital in Salt Lake City solved the mystery of what...
Baby diagnosed with rare genetic mutation with no cure or treatment

Latest News

WAFF AM 12:00-12:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF weather August 11 at noon
WAFF AM 5:30-6:00am – Syncbak
WAFF's Thursday morning forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Cold front to bring one more round of rain and storms today
WAFF 10 p.m. Wednesday weather forecast