Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Very muggy yet again this afternoon with temperatures expected below average. Expect the upper 80s or slightly cooler for areas with rain.

Showers and storm chances will continue into the evening hours and keep us humid and mild overnight. Changes move in for Friday and the weekend with more comfortable conditions.

North winds and lower humidity will settle over N. Alabama for your Saturday and Sunday with the return to normal moving back in next week.

