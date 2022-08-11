Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Huntsville Culinary Month

Overnight rolling lane closures along Governors Drive

Overnight rolling lane closures along Governors Drive
Overnight rolling lane closures along Governors Drive(MGN)
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations will continue installing LED street lights along Governors Drive this evening.

This will involve rolling lane closures from Bassett Street to Covemont Drive with additional work at the Dug Hill Road/Governors Drive intersection.

The installation will begin at 8:00 p.m. and is expected to last until 2:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Huntsville Utilities are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible and motorists driving through the area are asked to do so with caution as workers will be present.

Travelers are advised to plan alternate routes, if alternate routes are not available be prepared for shifting traffic patterns and possible delays.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is searching for Fearn due to his possible connection to a...
Suspect identified in Lincoln Co. shooting
Joe Cephus Campbell
Owner of Joe’s Pawn Shop facing federal charges
Pack of dogs killing animals
Lauderdale County dogs spotted killing area farm animals
One person detained on search scene in Trinity
Two people detained, Taylor Haynes body found in Trinity
UAH Alert warns people to evacuate and stay away from the Material Science Building.
UAH Materials Science, Optics Buildings briefly evacuated following chemical spill

Latest News

One person detained on search scene in Trinity
Two people detained, Taylor Haynes body found in Trinity
The Fall Program Guide features 100 programs and the Huntsville Parks and Recreation Department...
Huntsville Parks and Recreation releases Fall Program Guide
Deshler High School
Tuscumbia Police investigating homicide, person of interest in custody
Governor Kay Ivey speaks after securing Republican nomination in AL governor race
‘Set the record straight’: Gov. Kay Ivey’s office responds to questions, rumors about her health