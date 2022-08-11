Overnight rolling lane closures along Governors Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations will continue installing LED street lights along Governors Drive this evening.

This will involve rolling lane closures from Bassett Street to Covemont Drive with additional work at the Dug Hill Road/Governors Drive intersection.

The installation will begin at 8:00 p.m. and is expected to last until 2:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Huntsville Utilities are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible and motorists driving through the area are asked to do so with caution as workers will be present.

Travelers are advised to plan alternate routes, if alternate routes are not available be prepared for shifting traffic patterns and possible delays.

