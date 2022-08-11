One person killed after being struck by train near Oakwood Avenue

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person has been killed in a train collision near Oakwood Avenue in Huntsville.

Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) confirms that a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train Thursday morning. According to Huntsville Police Department Sgt. Rosalind White, the train is blocking multiple intersections.

Both directions of Oakwood Avenue near Lee High Drive are closed.

Police ask drivers to avoid the following areas:

Oakwood Avenue from Lee High Drive to Davidson Street

Intersections of Meridian Street and Pratt Avenue

