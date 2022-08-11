Deals
One person killed after being struck by train near Oakwood Avenue

Train tracks stock image
Train tracks stock image(Lisa Baird / Pixabay; stephswift / Pixabay)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person has been killed in a train collision near Oakwood Avenue in Huntsville.

Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) confirms that a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train Thursday morning. According to Huntsville Police Department Sgt. Rosalind White, the train is blocking multiple intersections.

Both directions of Oakwood Avenue near Lee High Drive are closed.

Police ask drivers to avoid the following areas:

  • Oakwood Avenue from Lee High Drive to Davidson Street
  • Intersections of Meridian Street and Pratt Avenue

