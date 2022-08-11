One person detained, body found on scene of missing woman search in Trinity

TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - One person has been detained on the scene of a 24-acre search in Trinity for a missing 25-year-old woman.

Deputies were seen detaining the person near the designated search area for Taylor Haynes. A missing person report was filed in Decatur for Haynes on July 8.

At 1:40 p.m., investigators located a female body in the search area.

Investigators have located the body of a deceased female while searching a 25 acre wooded area in Trinity. pic.twitter.com/Ac3JMHp4MX — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (Alabama) (@morgan_sheriff) August 11, 2022

Crime scene investigators are on the scene at this time.

See the original post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office below:

