One person detained, body found on scene of missing woman search in Trinity
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - One person has been detained on the scene of a 24-acre search in Trinity for a missing 25-year-old woman.
Deputies were seen detaining the person near the designated search area for Taylor Haynes. A missing person report was filed in Decatur for Haynes on July 8.
At 1:40 p.m., investigators located a female body in the search area.
Crime scene investigators are on the scene at this time.
See the original post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office below:
Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.