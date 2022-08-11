Man wanted for Georgia homicide arrested in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The United States Marshals Service says it helped local authorities arrest a Georgia homicide suspect in Huntsville Wednesday night.

Johntae Kavon Collier was booked into the Madison County Jail on a fugitive from justice charge around 9:15 Wednesday night.

A spokesperson for the Marshals says Collier is wanted in Rossville, Georgia for homicide and aggravated assault with a gun.

