Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Huntsville Culinary Month

Man wanted for Georgia homicide arrested in Huntsville

Johntae Kavon Collier, 22
Johntae Kavon Collier, 22(MCSO)
By Javon Williams and Zach Shrivers
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The United States Marshals Service says it helped local authorities arrest a Georgia homicide suspect in Huntsville Wednesday night.

Johntae Kavon Collier was booked into the Madison County Jail on a fugitive from justice charge around 9:15 Wednesday night.

A spokesperson for the Marshals says Collier is wanted in Rossville, Georgia for homicide and aggravated assault with a gun.

This story will be updated with more information when it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is searching for Fearn due to his possible connection to a...
Suspect identified in Lincoln Co. shooting
Joe Cephus Campbell
Owner of Joe’s Pawn Shop facing federal charges
Pack of dogs killing animals
Lauderdale County dogs spotted killing area farm animals
One person detained on search scene in Trinity
Two people detained, Taylor Haynes body found in Trinity
UAH Alert warns people to evacuate and stay away from the Material Science Building.
UAH Materials Science, Optics Buildings briefly evacuated following chemical spill

Latest News

Christopher Jay Britt, 28
Decatur man arrested over fraudulent lawn service
Ashley Kay Fadell, 33 (left) | David Eugene Johnson, 55 (right)
Two arrested in Limestone Co. for possession of 62.8 grams of drugs
One person detained on search scene in Trinity
Two people detained, Taylor Haynes body found in Trinity
Overnight rolling lane closures along Governors Drive
Overnight rolling lane closures along Governors Drive