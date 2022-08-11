Man wanted for Georgia homicide arrested in Huntsville
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The United States Marshals Service says it helped local authorities arrest a Georgia homicide suspect in Huntsville Wednesday night.
Johntae Kavon Collier was booked into the Madison County Jail on a fugitive from justice charge around 9:15 Wednesday night.
A spokesperson for the Marshals says Collier is wanted in Rossville, Georgia for homicide and aggravated assault with a gun.
This story will be updated with more information when it becomes available.
