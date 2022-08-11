Huntsville Parks and Recreation releases Fall Program Guide

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Parks and Recreation Department released its fall activity guide featuring 100 free programs.

The guide includes walking groups, pickleball, athletic leagues, swimming lessons, art and dance classes and plenty more.

According to the Huntsville Parks and Recreation Department, the guide has a long list of activities and nearly all of the activities are free.

To see the Fall Program Guide see below.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.