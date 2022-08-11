Deals
Huntsville Parks and Recreation releases Fall Program Guide

The Fall Program Guide features 100 programs and the Huntsville Parks and Recreation Department...
The Fall Program Guide features 100 programs and the Huntsville Parks and Recreation Department says that nearly all of them are free.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Parks and Recreation Department released its fall activity guide featuring 100 free programs.

The guide includes walking groups, pickleball, athletic leagues, swimming lessons, art and dance classes and plenty more.

According to the Huntsville Parks and Recreation Department, the guide has a long list of activities and nearly all of the activities are free.

To see the Fall Program Guide see below.

Fall 2022 Parks Rec Guide by Nick Kremer on Scribd

