Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Huntsville Culinary Month

Homemade baby food just as toxic as many store-bought options, study says

Report: Homemade baby food contains as many toxic metals as store-bought options.
Report: Homemade baby food contains as many toxic metals as store-bought options.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Making baby food at home with store-bought produce may not significantly reduce the amount of toxic heavy metals in the food your child eats, according to a new report.

The report is from Healthy Babies, Bright Futures, an alliance of nonprofits, scientists and donors. Its mission is to reduce exposure to neurotoxic chemicals in young children.

Researchers tested 288 foods from stores and farmers’ markets across the U.S. and poured over data from 7,000 additional food tests.

The study showed 94% of manufactured baby foods, family foods and homemade purees made from purchased raw foods contain detectable amounts of one or more heavy metals.

Experts suggest parents stay away from high metal content foods and serve more low metal content foods.

The report found the most heavily contaminated foods eaten by babies were all rice-based.

Bananas were one of the least contaminated foods tested.

The paper’s co-author recommends mixing up the variety of foods and not serving the same options each day.

Since even the same food could have varying levels of toxic metals, parents can also choose different brands or varieties of foods or shop in different stores from week to week to avoid choosing a high-metal source regularly.

More information can be found at healthbabyfood.org.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is searching for Fearn due to his possible connection to a...
Suspect identified in Lincoln Co. shooting
Pack of dogs killing animals
Lauderdale County dogs spotted killing area farm animals
Joe Cephus Campbell
Owner of Joe’s Pawn Shop facing federal charges
UAH Alert warns people to evacuate and stay away from the Material Science Building.
UAH Materials Science, Optics Buildings briefly evacuated following chemical spill
A team of doctors at Children's Primary Hospital in Salt Lake City solved the mystery of what...
Baby diagnosed with rare genetic mutation with no cure or treatment

Latest News

Deshler High School
Deshler Middle, High Schools placed on ‘soft lockdown’ after community incident
FBI and Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Armed subject tried to breach FBI HQ in Cincinnati, standoff underway
Lying in the middle of the cave, the kids had found Abby.
AMAZING: Dog missing for months reunited with family after spelunkers find her in cave
John French, the man behind it, started collecting the moist towelettes 30 years ago, and it...
Moist Towelette Museum: One of the quirkiest collections you’ll see
Governor Kay Ivey speaks after securing Republican nomination in AL governor race
‘Set the record straight’: Gov. Kay Ivey’s office responds to questions, rumors about her health