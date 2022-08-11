Deals
Florence man charged with assault after stabbing

Zachery Wayne Malone, 28
Zachery Wayne Malone, 28(FPD)
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - At 7:50 p.m. on August 9, Florence Police Department Officers responded to a report at the North Alabama Medical Center of a male who had been stabbed.

Officers determined that the stabbing took place at 408 Virginia Avenue in Florence.

After an investigation, it was determined that two subjects had stopped by the residence and an argument broke out between two females. Two males then got into a physical fight that resulted in the male who resides at the residence being stabbed in his back and in his side.

Zachery Wayne Malone, 24, was identified as the male who stabbed the victim. Malone left the scene prior to the officers’ arrival. A warrant was issued for Malone for Assault 1st degree.

According to FPD, Malone was located and arrested Thursday morning and was served several unrelated warrants.

Malone is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $34,000 bond.

The victim is said to be in stable condition.

