Elkmont man arrested for starting house fire

Bush was arrested and charged with arson and domestic violence.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ELKMONT, Ala. (WAFF) - On August 2, an Elkmont man was arrested for allegedly setting an occupied house on fire earlier this month.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, James Bush, 32, was arrested and charged with first-degree arson and third-degree domestic violence for setting a house on fire during a domestic dispute.

A Facebook post from the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says that a woman called EMS for a structure fire that she said trapped her and six others in the basement. The woman also told the dispatcher that she believed it was her husband, Bush, that started the fire.

All six occupants were able to escape from the basement before deputies arrived on the scene. While local volunteer fire departments extinguished the fire, a deputy with the Sheriff’s Office detained Bush.

The next day, the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the fire had two points of origin, both started by Bush. During the investigation, Bush confessed to the crime to investigators.

Bush is being held at the Limestone County Detention Center with a $102,500 bond.

