Tuscumbia Police investigating homicide, no immediate threat to community

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan says his department is investigating a homicide in the 100 block of Monroe Drive.

Chief Logan confirmed the investigation is what initiated a soft lockdown at Deshler Middle School and Deshler High School. He says there is no immediate threat to the community.

Police have not arrested anyone in connection to the homicide, but they have identified a person of interest.

Chief Logan says he will be releasing more information later today.

According to Tuscumbia City Schools Superintendent Russ Tate, the soft lockdown started around 11:45 a.m. and will continue until Tuscumbia police give the ‘all-clear.’

The following was posted on the Tuscumbia City Schools website:

On Thursday, August 11, 2022, at approximately 11:45 a.m., Tuscumbia City Schools was alerted by the Tuscumbia Police Department of a need for Deshler High School and Deshler Middle School to go into a soft lockdown. At no time was there an incident on any campus, but an unrelated incident took place in the community. This was done out of an abundance of caution to protect our students and staff.

Student and employee safety is our number one concern when handling situations such as this. Again, at no time was there an incident on a Tuscumbia City Schools campus. This was to ensure the safety of our students and employees. Tuscumbia City Schools along with the Tuscumbia Police Department felt this was a necessary protocol to ensure a safe school environment.

Russ Tate

Superintendent of Tuscumbia City Schools

