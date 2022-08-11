Decatur man arrested over fraudulent lawn service

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - In March 2022, Christopher Jay Britt, 28, was hired through his business Britt Lawncare and Landscaping to perform work for a Decatur resident.

The resident provided Britt with a $7,000 check and for the work to be done, it was determined that Britt cashed the check on the day he received it.

Britt never contacted the resident to set a date to start the work, had started any work or never gave the resident their money back. Britt stopped returning the resident’s calls and could not be found.

On July 7, the resident filed a report with the Decatur Police Department referencing Britt’s theft.

On July 18, Decatur Police obtained an arrest warrant for Britt for the charge of theft of property in the first degree.

On August 10, Britt was found by the Decatur Police Department Patrol Division and was arrested.

Britt was transported to the Morgan County Jail on a $5,000 bond set by a Morgan County Circuit Court Judge.

