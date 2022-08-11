Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

Deals
By Gina Benitez
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men making their way around town are accused of fradulutnely renting and then stealing $300,000 worth of construction equipment and Huntsville Police are hoping you can help bring them to justice.

Police say back in May the two made their way to Thompson Rents, Robin Rents and Sunbelt Rentals and had equipment delivered to different locations around town.

The men are accused of posing as workers with a company they didn’t work for to get the equipment and when it was time to return it the equipment was long gone.

If you’ve seen them officers want to hear from you.

Huntsville Police need help finding Arice Hawthorne who is believed to be trafficking opium into our area.

Travis Wilson is also wanted on an opium trafficking charge.

Police say Lori Mann had MDMA and Adderall on her without a prescription and is facing a possession charge.

According to police, Tonya Hall stole someone’s ATV and Coby Polius is accused of passing a fraudulent check at a local bank.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

