Cold front to bring one more round of rain and storms today

Temperatures are starting off this morning in the lower 70s with a muggy feel already. Isolated to scattered showers will be likely through daybreak with pockets of heavier rainfall possible.

Skies today will be partly cloudy with highs reaching the upper 80s. A cold front will approach the Tennessee Valley today and will bring us yet another round of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. Like the past few days, some of these storms can produce some locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds and frequent lightning. Storms will wrap up this evening as the cold front slides through, skies will clear out quickly behind it with drier air filtering in overnight.

Morning temps on Friday will still be warm in the lower 70s, but the air will feel a bit more comfortable starting our day. Friday will be the best day we have seen in a few weeks with abundant sunshine and highs staying below average in the middle to upper 80s, winds will be breezy from the north gusting over 20 miles per hour at times.

The weekend forecast looks amazing with lower humidity and highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s, both days will be mostly sunny with no chance of rainfall. Next week will start off quiet and cooler with highs in the middle to upper 80s, showers and storms will return to the forecast by late next week.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.