Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Huntsville Culinary Month

Cold front to bring one more round of rain and storms today

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:39 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Temperatures are starting off this morning in the lower 70s with a muggy feel already.  Isolated to scattered showers will be likely through daybreak with pockets of heavier rainfall possible. 

Skies today will be partly cloudy with highs reaching the upper 80s.  A cold front will approach the Tennessee Valley today and will bring us yet another round of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.  Like the past few days, some of these storms can produce some locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds and frequent lightning.  Storms will wrap up this evening as the cold front slides through, skies will clear out quickly behind it with drier air filtering in overnight. 

Morning temps on Friday will still be warm in the lower 70s, but the air will feel a bit more comfortable starting our day.  Friday will be the best day we have seen in a few weeks with abundant sunshine and highs staying below average in the middle to upper 80s, winds will be breezy from the north gusting over 20 miles per hour at times. 

The weekend forecast looks amazing with lower humidity and highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s, both days will be mostly sunny with no chance of rainfall.  Next week will start off quiet and cooler with highs in the middle to upper 80s, showers and storms will return to the forecast by late next week.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is searching for Fearn due to his possible connection to a...
Suspect identified in Lincoln Co. shooting
Pack of dogs killing animals
Lauderdale County dogs spotted killing area farm animals
Joe Cephus Campbell
Owner of Joe’s Pawn Shop facing federal charges
UAH Alert warns people to evacuate and stay away from the Material Science Building.
UAH Materials Science, Optics Buildings briefly evacuated following chemical spill
A team of doctors at Children's Primary Hospital in Salt Lake City solved the mystery of what...
Baby diagnosed with rare genetic mutation with no cure or treatment

Latest News

WAFF 10 p.m. Wednesday weather forecast
WAFF 5 p.m. Wednesday weather forecast
WAFF AM 12:00-12:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF weather, August 10 at noon
Umbrella Needed
Wednesday Afternoon Forecast