Colbert Co. teen charged with criminally negligent homicide
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - A Colbert County teen has been charged with criminally negligent homicide for the death of Harley Scruggs.
In Feb. Scruggs was a passenger in a vehicle operated by Kailey Whitehurst when the car left the roadway and crashed into a tree. Scruggs was pronounced dead on the scene.
A grand jury indictment shows that Whitehurst is being charged due to excessive speed which is a violation of Alabama codes. Whitehurst was arrested in early Aug. and subsequently released on bond.
A court date is scheduled for Sept. 8 at 9 a.m. for Whitehurst.
