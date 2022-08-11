Colbert Co. teen charged with criminally negligent homicide

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - A Colbert County teen has been charged with criminally negligent homicide for the death of Harley Scruggs.

In Feb. Scruggs was a passenger in a vehicle operated by Kailey Whitehurst when the car left the roadway and crashed into a tree. Scruggs was pronounced dead on the scene.

A grand jury indictment shows that Whitehurst is being charged due to excessive speed which is a violation of Alabama codes. Whitehurst was arrested in early Aug. and subsequently released on bond.

A court date is scheduled for Sept. 8 at 9 a.m. for Whitehurst.

