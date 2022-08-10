Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Huntsville Culinary Month

Woman charged after 20-month-old dies from brain trauma, burns, arrest report says

Hydia Hamilton-Smith, 23, is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on charges of child endangerment. (Source: WXIX)
By Chancelor Winn and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – A Cincinnati woman was arrested Friday after a 20-month-old child with serious injuries died at a hospital.

Hydia Hamilton-Smith, 23, is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on charges of child endangerment.

According to an arrest report, Hamilton-Smith abused the boy at an apartment, leaving him with substantial physical injuries including facial trauma and extensive burns. The boy also had bruising and brain trauma due to lack of oxygen, the arrest report reads.

EMS transported the boy to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital while he was in cardiac arrest. He died at the hospital.

Officials did not clarify the relationship between Hamilton-Smith and the child.

Hamilton-Smith is being held on a $500,000 bond. She is expected in court on Aug. 15.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office declined to comment until a grand jury decides whether to indict Hamilton-Smith.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is searching for Fearn due to his possible connection to a...
Suspect identified in Lincoln Co. shooting
Person barricaded in home on Oldfield Road near Lily Flagg Road
Huntsville Police: woman facing firearm charge after barricading in home on Oldfield Road
Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
Big Dog Ranch Rescue is opening a second location in Alabama.
Largest cage-free no-kill dog rescue to open new location in Alabama
Pedestrian skybridge could connect Lowe Mill to downtown Huntsville.
City of Huntsville secures federal grant for pedestrian access project

Latest News

UAH Alert warns people to evacuate and stay away from the Material Science Building.
Chemical release situation over at UAH
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is searching for Fearn due to his possible connection to a...
Suspect identified in Lincoln Co. shooting
Brodrick Fearn is wanted in connection to a shooting that took place in Lincoln County.
Law enforcement searching for Lincoln Co. shooting suspect
The defense team argues that in order to guarantee a fair trial, it requires financial...
Casey White defense team granted financial assistance
The goal of the vending machine is to get kids interested in reading books by giving them a...
Book vending machine introduced in a Madison County school