Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Showers and storms persist this afternoon. Slow moving in nature, the main concern as we go throughout the next several hours of your afternoon will be flooding.

Very muggy with temperatures stalling near average. Expect the upper 80s or slightly cooler for areas with rain.

Showers and storm chances will continue into the evening/overnight hours and keep us humid. Lows will hover around 70 and patchy fog may develop.

More rain will trek through for the remainder of the work week, leaving the risk for flooding intact.

Things begin to shape up by Friday afternoon through the weekend with temperatures dipping slightly and skies drying up.

