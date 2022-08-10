UAH evacuates two buildings following chemical release

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of Alabama Huntsville is evacuating two buildings following a chemical release Wednesday morning.

According to an alert from UAH, the Materials Science Building has been evacuated. The alert system also says that the optics building is experiencing a chemical release.

UAH Alert: Chemical release in MATERIALS SCIENCE BUILDING! Evacuate building! Move at least 500 feet from building. Avoid area until further notice. — UAH UAlert (@UAH_UAlert) August 10, 2022

The alert warns people to remain at least 500 feet from the building and avoid the area until further notice.

