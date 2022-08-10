UAH evacuates two buildings following chemical release
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of Alabama Huntsville is evacuating two buildings following a chemical release Wednesday morning.
According to an alert from UAH, the Materials Science Building has been evacuated. The alert system also says that the optics building is experiencing a chemical release.
The alert warns people to remain at least 500 feet from the building and avoid the area until further notice.
