Suspect identified in Lincoln Co. shooting

LINCOLN CO., Tenn. (WAFF) - Multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting in Lincoln County on Wednesday morning.

Lincoln County Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a home on Ardmore Highway near Ballard Hollow Road just after 9 p.m Tuesday. On Wednesday morning, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed multiple individuals were shot at the scene.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office released a statement just before 10 a.m. Wednesday stated that deputies are searching for Brodrick Fearn, 42, who is connected to the shooting.

The press release says that three people were shot including two children and the mother of the children.

Following the shooting, investigators with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s residency. With the help of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, entry was made into the residence but the suspect was not there.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says that Fearn has connections to Huntsville and could be there or in Madison County. Anyone with information regarding Fearn is urged to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office where they are eligible for a reward up to $1,000. They can be contacted at 931-433-9821.

Standoff scene in Lincoln County (WAFF)

