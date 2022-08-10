Deals
Numerous showers and storms expected Wednesday

By Eric Burke
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A few pockets of light rainfall will stay with us for the early morning hours today, morning temperatures are warm in the low to middle 70s with muggy dew points.  Some areas of fog are starting to develop and can be locally dense in some spots. 

Today will be another active day as far as rain and thunderstorms potential given the very saturated airmass in place.  Skies will be mostly cloudy with cooler high temperatures in the middle to upper 80s with a light SSE breeze.  Scattered to numerous downpours and thunderstorms will develop as early as mid-morning and will stay with us through the evening hours.  Today’s thunderstorms will be similar to Tuesday’s.  Isolated storms will be stronger in nature with gusty winds and frequent cloud to ground lightning, power outages may be possible.  Along with the gusty winds and lightning threat, storms will also be very efficient rainfall producers and the threat for flash flooding will need to be monitored. 

Storms should wrap up this evening leaving us partly cloudy with areas of patchy fog developing into the Thursday morning commute.  One more stormy day lies ahead for Thursday as a cold front will move across the Tennessee Valley.  Scattered storms will develop for Thursday afternoon with partly cloudy skies and highs reaching the upper 80s. 

As the front sweeps through Thursday evening, showers and storms will come to an abrupt end and high pressure will take control of our weather for the weekend.  Friday through Sunday look sunny and dry with cooler highs in the middle to upper 80s.  Low temperatures on Saturday and Sunday morning will be quite refreshing in the low to middle 60s… a nice change of pace!

