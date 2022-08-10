Deals
Multiple agencies on scene of Lincoln County home standoff

WAFF's Megan Plotka is on the scene awaiting more from investigators
By Javon Williams and Megan Plotka
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LINCOLN CO., Tenn. (WAFF) - On Tuesday night, Lincoln County Deputies responded to reports of a possible shooting at a home on Ardmore Highway near Ballard Hollow Road just after 9 p.m.

Deputies believe a suspected shooter has barricaded themselves in the house. Additionally, the deputies believe several shots were fired leading to the first emergency call. A neighbor told WAFF he heard two gunshots while he was in the shower.

Around 10:15 p.m. on August 9, deputies from multiple agencies were seen interviewing witnesses at the scene.

An active investigation continues around the home.

No further information is available on injuries or motive at this time.

