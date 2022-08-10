Lauderdale County dogs killing animals

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - James Senn owns a small farm in Lauderdale County.

He woke up Tuesday morning to find his farm had been raided and his livestock slaughtered.

“It looked like a war zone,” he said. “There were dead bodies all along my pasture.”

Senn found a majority of his farm animals dead.

16 goats, three ducks, and one chicken were found with bite marks to their necks.

“There’s blood on the walls, there’s blood in the barn, they killed one in the pond,” he said. “Everywhere you looked it was just a dead animal.”

The culprits of this crime are two dogs.

The dogs have been spotted killing animals in and around the community for the last four weeks.

Lauderdale County Animal services said it started as a pack of 4 dogs, killing close to 50 animals in the community, including cats, dogs, goats, chickens, ducks, and a horse.

Senn said he was shocked to see the damage done to his animals, especially his goats. Out of his 17 goats, only one survived.

Senn said he’s now out at least $10,000 from Monday night’s attack.

“They pretty much put me out the goat business,” he said. “I’ve only got one left.”

Lauderdale County Animal Control Director, Cheryl Jones says when the owner of the dogs is found, they will be held liable.

“You’re liable for what your dog does, and they’ve caused a lot of destruction,” she said.

She said Lauderdale County’s containment law is supposed to stop owners from allowing their animals to roam off property.

“You must keep your animals contained to your property,” she said.

Jones addressed the outrage local animal owners have toward the dogs.

She said though an animal may be on your property, you may only legally shoot them if they threaten the safety of you or your animals.

Lauderdale County Sherriff’s office and Animal Control are conducting patrols to find the dogs.

They are believed to be out during nights.

