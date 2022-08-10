Deals
Gov. Ivey signs joint letter asking Pres. Biden to lift vaccine mandate on international travel

(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey joined in a joint letter with 16 other Republican governors, in asking President Biden to lift the COVID-19 vaccine mandate on international travel to the United States.

Here is the full letter:

Governor Ivey also issued the following statement:

“Yet again, I’m proud to stand with my fellow Republican governors in advocating for common sense. The bottom line is that the current international travel restrictions are hurting America’s economy, which as of last week, is officially in recession. This issue has negatively impacted American business and our supply chain, and it is past time we ease the burden for travelers visiting our country for work or leisure. I, like many of my fellow Alabamians and Americans ask the question: Why is this Administration ok with letting folks flood through the gates at our Southern Border unaccounted for while we make it harder for the ones doing things the right way or simply just visiting?” – Governor Kay Ivey

