Decatur City Schools looking for WINs as they start the school year

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Students in Decatur head back to school on Wednesday and Decatur City Schools Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield has one word on his mind for this school year.

“WIN,” Satterfield said. “(W)hy we do what we do, (I)nstruction is always in the center of everything we do and the (N)urturing our kids and nurturing our faculty to have the best possible win academically we can as Decatur City Schools.”

The top ‘win’ that the school district wants is student safety. Satterfield said for the first few days each school will have extra police officers around throughout the day to keep entries secured.

“Anytime that you have controlled entry points it better serves not only to know who is in your building but it also raises a red flag when you have someone entering or exiting a place that’s not designated,” Satterfield said.

The Decatur City Schools System is close to gaining another win in its book with school staffing. According to Satterfield, all administrative positions are filled except for one.

“We feel good where we are in terms of staffing, really better than we have been really since COVID hit,” Satterfield said.

Satterfield said that administrators are excited to get their students back and have a great school year.

For more information about Decatur City Schools System and other schools starting on Wednesday visit our Back-to-School page.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.