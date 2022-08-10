Chemical release situation over at UAH

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of Alabama Huntsville is evacuating two buildings following a chemical release Wednesday morning.

Around 11:45 a.m. UAH announced that the situation has ended and it is safe to return to the buildings with the exception of the third floor of the Material Science Building.

An alert from UAH around 10:45 a.m. stated the Materials Science Building was being evacuated. A second alert went out shortly after stating that the optics building was also experiencing a chemical release.

UAH Alert: Chemical release in MATERIALS SCIENCE BUILDING! Evacuate building! Move at least 500 feet from building. Avoid area until further notice. — UAH UAlert (@UAH_UAlert) August 10, 2022

The alert warned people to remain at least 500 feet from the building and avoid the area until further notice.

