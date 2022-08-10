Casey White defense team granted financial assistance

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The defense team for former escapee, Casey White, has been granted financial assistance for the upcoming trial regarding the death of Connie Ridgeway.

Court documents show that the defense was granted financial assistance for expert assistance with the case. In the motion for funds, the defense claims that since the trial is a capital prosecution, it requires additional funds to assure a fair trial.

Throughout the original motion, the defense team argues that since White is being represented by public defense attorneys, the state must provide assistance to guarantee a fair trial.

White and his defense team filed the motion on July 18 and the motion was granted by the State of Alabama on August 8.

