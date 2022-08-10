Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Huntsville Culinary Month

Casey White defense team granted financial assistance

The defense team argues that in order to guarantee a fair trial, it requires financial assistance from the state.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The defense team for former escapee, Casey White, has been granted financial assistance for the upcoming trial regarding the death of Connie Ridgeway.

Court documents show that the defense was granted financial assistance for expert assistance with the case. In the motion for funds, the defense claims that since the trial is a capital prosecution, it requires additional funds to assure a fair trial.

Throughout the original motion, the defense team argues that since White is being represented by public defense attorneys, the state must provide assistance to guarantee a fair trial.

White and his defense team filed the motion on July 18 and the motion was granted by the State of Alabama on August 8.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person barricaded in home on Oldfield Road near Lily Flagg Road
Huntsville Police: woman facing firearm charge after barricading in home on Oldfield Road
Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
Big Dog Ranch Rescue is opening a second location in Alabama.
Largest cage-free no-kill dog rescue to open new location in Alabama
Pedestrian skybridge could connect Lowe Mill to downtown Huntsville.
City of Huntsville secures federal grant for pedestrian access project
Jason Phillip Bost
Man arrested in Madison County for trafficking methamphetamine

Latest News

The defense team argues that in order to guarantee a fair trial, it requires financial...
Casey White defense team granted financial assistance
The goal of the vending machine is to get kids interested in reading books by giving them a...
Book vending machine introduced in a Madison County school
The goal of the vending machine is to get kids interested in reading books by giving them a...
Book vending machine introduced at a Madison Co. school
Lincoln County Sheriff's Office
Multiple agencies on the scene of a shooting, possible standoff at Lincoln County home