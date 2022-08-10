MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County District Four crews were replacing a cross drain under the road near Capshaw Road between Wall Triana Highway and Clutts Road before hitting an unmarked water line.

The repairs started at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and were expected to be complete by 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Due to heavy rain and crews hitting the water line progress has been slowed down.

Capshaw Road remains closed after heavy rain, crews hit water line (Phil Vandiver)

“We are going to fight it as long as we can but I don’t see how we can get Capshaw Road back open today,” Phil Vandiver, County Commissioner District 4 said.

If this is a part of your daily commute expect delays and seek an alternate route.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.