Capshaw Road remains closed after heavy rain, crews hit water line
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County District Four crews were replacing a cross drain under the road near Capshaw Road between Wall Triana Highway and Clutts Road before hitting an unmarked water line.
The repairs started at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and were expected to be complete by 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Due to heavy rain and crews hitting the water line progress has been slowed down.
“We are going to fight it as long as we can but I don’t see how we can get Capshaw Road back open today,” Phil Vandiver, County Commissioner District 4 said.
If this is a part of your daily commute expect delays and seek an alternate route.
