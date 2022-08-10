Deals
Capital murder suspect free after plea deal

Soto entered a plea deal in which the state will allow him to walk after serving five years.
Soto entered a plea deal in which the state will allow him to walk after serving five years.(Times Daily)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FRANKLIN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man who has been in custody for over five years on a capital murder charge is now free after accepting a plea deal.

Vincente Soto was charged with capital murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle and has been in custody since March 2017 but pleaded guilty to manslaughter Monday.

In the plea deal, the state agreed that it will recommend a sentence of time served.

At the bottom of the plea agreement, the prosecutor noted the reasoning for entering a plea deal. The prosecutor also added that the victim’s family had been consulted.

This offer is made based on the lack of cooperation/memory loss/unable to specifically locate to interview the primary witness, in this case, Sharleena Hernandez. Multiple other witnesses were found to be either dead, unable to provide helpful information, the story changed from the original statement, or were non-credible due to changing testimony. The state consulted with the victim’s family prior to the reduction of charges.

Prosecutor statement on Vincente Soto plea aggreement

