Bulldogs aim to find starter at Quarterback

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Aqeel Glass left the Alabama A&M Bulldogs program as the greatest quarterback to play what’s known as “The Hill”. Head Coach Connell Maynor now on the search to replace enormous shoes left by the Deacon Jones Black College Football Player of The Year.

“Everybody’s replaceable,” Maynor said after practice. “Now the guy that we’re replacing is not gonna be Aqeel Glass, because Aqeel Glass was four years into this system. But we got guys that we think can do the job, but we’ve got to better all around him at running back, offensive line and wide receiver as a total to make up for Aqeel because you can’t just make up for him with one guy when you had a four year starter produce the way he did.”

The Bulldogs have a quarterback room that features a newcomer in Coran Taylor. The Illinois transfer arrived on campus, and will compete to become the starter for the Bulldogs in 2022.

“They have to go out and win the job,” Maynor added. “Right now Xavier and Quincy Casey are the leading two, but we did sign a quarterback out of Illinois (Coran Taylor), we’ll see how that goes. He has to learn the system, he’s new here. I always tell the guys, the best guy will start when he becomes the best man. So whether it’s game one, two, three, four, five, six, or seven, whenever you become the best man is when you become the starter.”

Alabama A&M opens the season September 1st against UAB.

