Book vending machine introduced at a Madison Co. school

The goal of the vending machine is to get kids interested in reading books by giving them a reward for doing so.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison Cross Roads Elementary School has introduced a book vending machine to help inspire more kids to read.

The goal of the vending machine is to get kids interested in reading books by giving them a reward for doing so.

According to the elementary school librarian, if a child finishes reading a book, they are given a special coin that can be used to buy a new book from the vending machine.

The librarian says that she saw the idea on social media and thought that her school should have one.

