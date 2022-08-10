Deals
The best tips and products for makeup beginners

By Anna Mahan
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - We all remember our younger days when we first attempted to use makeup. You might have put on the blue eye shadow, foundation that didn’t match, the list goes on.

But if you have a daughter at home who is suddenly begging to wear makeup and doesn’t know where to start, look no further than our go to makeup gal, Olivia Sparks.

Sparks is a professional makeup artist in the north Alabama area who can do everything from a full face of glam to soft and subtle makeup for the perfectclean girl” look. She’s sharing some of her best tips and products for going back to school, or any other makeup beginners going to the office!

Keep up with all of her tips on Instagram, or book her for your next event at OliviaSparksMUA.com.

Olivia’s Back to School Makeup Look Under $50

