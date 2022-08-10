Deals
Amber Alert issued after car stolen with toddler inside in Missouri

Amari Washington, 2, is missing after the car she was in was stolen in the St. Louis area.
Amari Washington, 2, is missing after the car she was in was stolen in the St. Louis area.(Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)
By Nicole Sanders and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued for a 2-year-old girl who was inside a car that was stolen overnight in Florissant.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 2-year-old Amari Washington was left unattended in a brown or dark-colored 2012 Hyundai Sonata just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. The car was stolen by an unknown person.

Amari was last seen wearing a pink shirt and yellow pants. She is about 2-feet tall and weighs 30 pounds.

Police are asking for the public to keep an eye out for the Sonata with Missouri license plate CT9D6C. It has a hole in the left rear taillight.

If you see Amari or the vehicle, call 911 or St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

