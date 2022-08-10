48 Blitz: North Alabama high school football preseason previews

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As kickoff approaches for many North Alabama high school football teams, catch up on the latest with teams around the area.

Lee High School

48 Blitz high school football preseason preview: Lee High School

Huntsville High School

48 Blitz high school football preseason preview: Huntsville High School

Brooks High School

48 Blitz high school football preseason preview: Brooks High School

Fyffe High School

48 Blitz high school football preseason preview: Fyffe High School

Deshler High School

48 Blitz high school football preseason preview: Deshler High School

Albertville High School

48 Blitz high school football preseason preview: Albertville High School

West Morgan High School

48 Blitz high school football preseason preview: West Morgan High School

Austin High School

48 Blitz high school football preseason preview: Austin High School

Decatur High School

48 Blitz high school football preseason preview: Decatur High School

Decatur Heritage High School

48 Blitz high school football preseason preview: Decatur Heritage High School

Fort Payne High School

48 Blitz high school football preseason preview: Fort Payne High School

Guntersville High School

48 Blitz high school football preseason preview: Guntersville High School

Muscle Shoals High School

48 Blitz high school football preseason preview: Muscle Shoals High School

Florence High School

Florence High School opens the 2022 season on Aug. 19 against Pinson Valley.

Russellville High School

48 Blitz high school football preseason preview: Russellville High School

Mars Hill High School

The Mars Hill Panthers open the season on Aug. 19 against Cullman.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.