48 Blitz: North Alabama high school football preseason previews

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As kickoff approaches for many North Alabama high school football teams, catch up on the latest with teams around the area.
Lee High School
48 Blitz high school football preseason preview: Lee High School
Huntsville High School
48 Blitz high school football preseason preview: Huntsville High School
Brooks High School
48 Blitz high school football preseason preview: Brooks High School
Fyffe High School
48 Blitz high school football preseason preview: Fyffe High School
Deshler High School
48 Blitz high school football preseason preview: Deshler High School
Albertville High School
48 Blitz high school football preseason preview: Albertville High School
West Morgan High School
48 Blitz high school football preseason preview: West Morgan High School
Austin High School
48 Blitz high school football preseason preview: Austin High School
Decatur High School
48 Blitz high school football preseason preview: Decatur High School
Decatur Heritage High School
48 Blitz high school football preseason preview: Decatur Heritage High School
Fort Payne High School
48 Blitz high school football preseason preview: Fort Payne High School
Guntersville High School
48 Blitz high school football preseason preview: Guntersville High School
Muscle Shoals High School
48 Blitz high school football preseason preview: Muscle Shoals High School
Florence High School
Florence High School opens the 2022 season on Aug. 19 against Pinson Valley.
Russellville High School
48 Blitz high school football preseason preview: Russellville High School
Mars Hill High School
The Mars Hill Panthers open the season on Aug. 19 against Cullman.
Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.