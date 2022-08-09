Tips for an Instagram-worthy dorm room

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It’s the summer before you finally move off to college and one of the biggest aspects is of course, the dorm room.

It’s the new space you call home, where you and your new friends will hangout, where you’ll study for that econ final while simultaneously having a movie marathon. It’s pretty important.

First of all, the space is way smaller than you think. So, before you bring that house plant and your entire closet with you, the mother daughter duo behind Dormify.com has some tips.

Karen and Amanda Zuckerman are teaming up to make sure you know what you’re getting into and how to go about everything from organizational cubbies to twinkly light fixtures.

Find more tips and add the cutest items to your shopping list at Dormify.com.

