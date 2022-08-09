Sweetwater Bakery in Florence will be your new favorite place to grab a treat

FLORENCE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Sweetwater Bakery is changing the game when it comes to all things sweet and sugary!

Located in historic East Florence, Sweetwater Bakery offers everything from delicious cinnamon rolls, savory quiche, eclairs, coffee and more.

Stop by for a visit or check out the menu at SweetwaterBakeryFlorence.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.