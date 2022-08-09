Deals
Sweetwater Bakery in Florence will be your new favorite place to grab a treat

By Anna Mahan
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Sweetwater Bakery is changing the game when it comes to all things sweet and sugary!

Located in historic East Florence, Sweetwater Bakery offers everything from delicious cinnamon rolls, savory quiche, eclairs, coffee and more.

Stop by for a visit or check out the menu at SweetwaterBakeryFlorence.com.

