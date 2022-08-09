Stronger storms with a flooding threat the next few days

The thunderstorms that produced the heavy rainfall across parts of Colbert and Lauderdale County have weakened and will continue to dissipate into sunrise, please watch out for flooded roadways during the morning commute as some spots saw 2 to 4 inches of rainfall last night into this morning.

We have a very muggy start to the day with morning temperatures starting in the low to middle 70s. Skies will stay partly to mostly cloudy today with high temperatures reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s again. The humid airmass in place along with the southwesterly flow will leave us with a setup favorable for scattered to numerous shower and storm development through our peak daytime heating. These afternoon and evening storms should remain below severe criteria, but several storms will be stronger in nature with gusty winds and frequent cloud to ground lightning. Along with the gusty winds and lightning threat, storms will also be very efficient rainfall producers and the threat for flash flooding will need to be monitored.

Storms should wrap up this evening leaving us partly cloudy with areas of patchy fog developing into the Wednesday morning commute. A surface front will move through Wednesday into Thursday leaving us with additional chances for scattered to numerous showers and storms. Again, heavy rainfall may lead to flash flooding and urban flooding over the next few days. As the front sweeps through Thursday, showers and storms will come to an abrupt end and high pressure will take control of our weather for the weekend.

Friday through Sunday look sunny and dry with cooler highs in the middle to upper 80s. Low temperatures on Saturday and Sunday morning will be quite refreshing in the low to middle 60s… a nice change of pace!

