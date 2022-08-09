Signature holiday event coming to Ditto Landing in December

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Ditto Landing Executive Director Brandi Quick and Madison County Commissioner Phil Riddick have announced the establishment of Christmas on the River at Ditto Landing, a signature holiday event in South Huntsville.

Families will be able to enjoy events such as scrolling through Christmas Card Lane (featuring 4′ x 8″ lit Christmas cards), visiting the indoor holiday miniature train display at Santa’s Depot, purchasing a tree at the Tree Farm, and attending special weekend events in addition to designated walk-thru, drive-thru and pet-friendly nights during the week.

Special weekend events will include a Fireworks Night, Deck the Docks, Food Trucks, Caroling at the State Docks and a visit from Santa Claus.

Christmas on the River is also accepting donations of pet supplies for the Greater Huntsville Humane Society and canned food items for Manna House.

Madison County residents, businesses and organizations have the opportunity to design their own 4′ x 8″ Christmas card to display along the Tennessee River Greenway. The custom-designed plywood Christmas cards cost $200 per card and all proceeds will benefit the Ditto Landing Master Plan.

To sign-up, go to Ditto Landing’s website to reserve your card, the plywood and stand will be provided by Christmas on the River. You will be able to take it with you to decorate or attend on-site decoration days in November.

All of the events for Christmas on the River will be free for the public and will last from December 2nd - 31st.

To stay updated about Christmas on the River visit their event page.

