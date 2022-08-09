Rep. Aderholt announces grant for Sheffield railroad overpass

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - United States Representative Robert Aderholt announced a grant for a railroad overpass in Sheffield on Tuesday.

The grant totals $2 million and it will be used for the design and construction of a roadway and bridge over Norfolk Southern Railroad near Montgomery Avenue.

“Trains consistently block the railroad crossing, sometimes for days, provoking major traffic delays,” Rep. Aderholt said in a statement. “Travelers are re-routed from the crossing to longer routes and first responders are hindered in arriving to emergencies. This overpass will relieve the stress of the roadway on travelers and open a consistently reliable route through town.”

“The funds are being administered through the United States Department of Transportation as part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity (RAISE) Grants,” Rep. Aderholt added. “As I’ve said before, as a Member of Congress, and specifically a member of the House Appropriations Committee, I strongly believe in these types of investments in our infrastructure and look forward to seeing the area benefit from the grant.”

