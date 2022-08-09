New edition of KIDS COUNT Data Book released

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The newest edition of the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s KIDS COUNT Data Book was released on Monday, highlighting national and state-level data about economic well-being, education, health and family, and community.

The book ranks states on the overall well-being of children. Alabama ranked 46th.

Between 2008 and 2012, 26% of all children in Alabama lived in poverty. Between 2016 and 2020, there was a decrease in that statistic with 23% of all children living in poverty.

See the full statistics for Alabama below.

To read about other states in the data book, click here.

