New edition of KIDS COUNT Data Book released
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The newest edition of the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s KIDS COUNT Data Book was released on Monday, highlighting national and state-level data about economic well-being, education, health and family, and community.
The book ranks states on the overall well-being of children. Alabama ranked 46th.
Between 2008 and 2012, 26% of all children in Alabama lived in poverty. Between 2016 and 2020, there was a decrease in that statistic with 23% of all children living in poverty.
See the full statistics for Alabama below.
2022 Alabama KIDS COUNT Data Book by Charles Montgomery on Scribd
To read about other states in the data book, click here.
