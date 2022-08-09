Marshall Co. schools ready to start school year with new security measures

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Marshall County Schools are welcoming students back to school on August 9, and with that welcome comes new security measures.

Marshall County Schools’ superintendent Dr. Cindy Wigley says that the system wants to build on security measures that are already in place.

“We have a brand new safety task force team, they met in June just to look at what we can build upon with our school safety and incident management,” Wigley said.

With the additional security measures, administrators have installed infrared thermal imaging cameras in schools and School Resource Officers, who trained over the summer, received new gear including rifle-rated shields.

Dr. Wigley says that the district has added more teachers to help with academics and aside from substitute positions, the schools are fully staffed for the year.

“Like every other district were in need of substitute teachers, substitute bus drivers, substitute lunchroom, substitute office staff,” Wiggley said.

With the schools being staffed and COVID-19 cases on the rise in the area, Dr. Wigley believes that Marshall County schools are ready to manage the virus.

“We also want to have traditional school as much as possible. We’ll maintain seating charts so that we will let parents know of exposure so other than that we want it to be as normal as possible,” Dr. WIgley said.

