Man arrested in Madison County for trafficking methamphetamine

Jason Phillip Bost
Jason Phillip Bost(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested a man in Madison County on drug trafficking charges on Aug. 5.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jason Phillip Bost was arrested after an investigation revealed that he was part of a drug trafficking operation that was operating from Atlanta to Madison County. Bost was arrested after agents conducted a traffic stop.

Over one pound of methamphetamine was seized in the arrest.
Over one pound of methamphetamine was seized in the arrest.(Madison County Sheriff's Office)

Agents had probable cause to search Bost’s vehicle and they found over one pound of methamphetamine. Bost was charged with drug trafficking and booked into the Madison County Jail.

