Limestone County man barricaded his three children, girlfriend in standoff

By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Saturday, Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a shooting on the 24000 Block of Craft Road.

After Ryan Matthew Guenther arrived home he got into an argument with another male subject at the residence. Guenther pulled out a pistol and shot the male in the leg. Guenther also pointed the gun at his girlfriend and assaulted her.

Before deputies arrived, the male was transported to Madison Hospital after Guenther allowed him to leave.

Guenther then proceeded to hold his girlfriend and their three children in a bedroom of the house where he barricaded the door.

Deputies began negotiating and were able to negotiate the release of the children, they were all taken into DHR custody.

Later deputies were able to negotiate the release of his girlfriend and shortly after Guenther surrendered peacefully.

Guenther has been charged with assault 2nd degree, kidnapping 2nd degree, domestic violence assault 3rd degree and domestic violence menacing 3rd degree.

Guenther is being held on a $100,000 bond in the Limestone County Detention Center.

