Huntsville Police: person barricaded near scene of reported shots fired on Lily Flagg Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police Department officers are investigating reports of shots fired in the area of Lily Flagg Road near Oldfield Road.

According to HPD Sgt. Rosalind White, officers received calls of shots being fired on Lily Flagg Road around 4:50 a.m. on Tuesday. Sgt. White also said a subject is barricaded in a structure at the scene.

Drivers will need to use an alternate route as a heavy police presence is impacting traffic at this time.

